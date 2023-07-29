TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Short Interest Update

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,400 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 253,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

TriMas Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,498. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TriMas has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.83.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $233.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.81 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 5.52%. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TriMas will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at TriMas

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

In other TriMas news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $29,221.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,518 shares in the company, valued at $724,642.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $29,221.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,642.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,280.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TriMas

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in TriMas by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in TriMas by 30.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TriMas by 182.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TriMas by 80.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TriMas in the first quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriMas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BWS Financial initiated coverage on TriMas in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

About TriMas

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

See Also

