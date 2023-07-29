TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Short Interest Update

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

TriNet Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE TNET traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.41. The company had a trading volume of 369,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,406. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.49 and its 200 day moving average is $86.83.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

A number of analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $267,288.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,908,369.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $267,288.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,908,369.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $664,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,740,942.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,374. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in TriNet Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TriNet Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

