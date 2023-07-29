TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.25-7.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.11. TriNet Group also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.25-1.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TNET. StockNews.com raised TriNet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.40.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TNET traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.41. The stock had a trading volume of 369,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,406. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.16. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.55 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 6.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $570,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,609,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $221,342.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,374 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.