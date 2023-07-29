TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $18,897,320,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $392.96. 4,501,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,622. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $372.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $405.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.85.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.