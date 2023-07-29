TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bank of America by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.90. 33,296,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,855,008. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $254.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.61.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.29%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

