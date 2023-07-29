TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 1,475 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $99.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,889,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,114. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $155.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.26%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

