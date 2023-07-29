TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.44. 864,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,332. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $36.58.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

