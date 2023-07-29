True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,034,200 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 878,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,342.0 days.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $5.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TUERF. CIBC cut their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 5.0 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

