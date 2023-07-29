Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $33.01 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

