Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

