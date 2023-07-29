TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded TRX Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on TRX Gold from $1.10 to $1.30 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.
TRX Gold Stock Performance
Shares of TRX opened at $0.40 on Friday. TRX Gold has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.
TRX Gold Company Profile
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
