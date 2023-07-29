TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded TRX Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on TRX Gold from $1.10 to $1.30 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TRX opened at $0.40 on Friday. TRX Gold has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

TRX Gold Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TRX Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

