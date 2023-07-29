Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.60-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion-$1.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion. Tyler Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.60-7.75 EPS.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TYL stock traded up $7.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $390.67. The company had a trading volume of 276,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $426.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.29.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $471.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $440.29.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total value of $4,683,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,715,427.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $4,683,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,715,427.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,829 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

