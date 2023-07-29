Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.60-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94-1.965 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion. Tyler Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.60-$7.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $440.29.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $7.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $390.67. The stock had a trading volume of 276,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $426.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $401.46 and its 200-day moving average is $364.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $471.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.66 million. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total value of $2,749,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 39,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,372,623.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total value of $1,861,006.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,230 shares of company stock worth $12,830,829 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 122.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,788,000 after buying an additional 117,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 290.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Articles

