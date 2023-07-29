U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the June 30th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USEG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,764 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 362,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of U.S. Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. 54,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,034. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 million, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74.

U.S. Energy Dividend Announcement

U.S. Energy ( NASDAQ:USEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.50%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. U.S. Energy’s payout ratio is currently 225.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on U.S. Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

