U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the June 30th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

U.S. GoldMining Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:USGO opened at $12.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.25. U.S. GoldMining has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $17.24.

Insider Transactions at U.S. GoldMining

In other news, major shareholder Goldmining Inc. acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,848,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,281,375.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 36,905 shares of company stock worth $492,066 over the last three months.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About U.S. GoldMining

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. GoldMining in a report on Monday, June 12th.

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

