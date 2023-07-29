Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,234 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,399. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $48.14. The company had a trading volume of 17,114,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,749,439. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.43. The stock has a market cap of $97.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

