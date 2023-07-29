UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.24-$2.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised UDR from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.90.

UDR stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,359,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,535. UDR has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 125.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,594,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after buying an additional 2,321,585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,157,000 after buying an additional 3,164,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,091,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,587,000 after buying an additional 240,901 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

