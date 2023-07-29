UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.24-$2.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.48-$2.52 EPS.
Several research analysts recently commented on UDR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of UDR from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded UDR from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.90.
UDR stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,359,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,535. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.57. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 68.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in UDR by 0.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in UDR in the first quarter valued at $369,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
