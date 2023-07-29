UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.48-$2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.50. UDR also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.24-$2.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded UDR from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.90.

NYSE UDR opened at $40.24 on Friday. UDR has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 32.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,430,000 after acquiring an additional 146,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in UDR by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,948 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 180,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in UDR by 51.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 421,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 143,097 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in UDR by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

