UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.48-$2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.50. UDR also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.24-$2.28 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded UDR from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.90.
UDR Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE UDR opened at $40.24 on Friday. UDR has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55.
UDR Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 32.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,430,000 after acquiring an additional 146,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in UDR by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,948 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 180,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in UDR by 51.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 421,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 143,097 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in UDR by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
