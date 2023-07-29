UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.48-$2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. UDR also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.24-$2.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of UDR from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.90.

NYSE:UDR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,280. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. UDR has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $50.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth $913,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,157,000 after buying an additional 3,164,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UDR by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after buying an additional 2,321,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth $73,433,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

