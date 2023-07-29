Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,733 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $77,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,910,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULTA. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $445.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.58 and a 12-month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

