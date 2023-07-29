Ultra Price Tops $0.18 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last week, Ultra has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $59.60 million and $844,052.13 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,370.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.09 or 0.00820863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00121936 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018997 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00030923 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 339,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.1754232 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $931,792.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

