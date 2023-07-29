UMA Achieves Market Cap of $118.60 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 29th. One UMA token can now be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00005528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $118.60 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UMA has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 114,785,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,082,530 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

