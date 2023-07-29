Unison Asset Management LLC Acquires 972 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Unison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,474 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 3.7% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 7,784 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 834,641 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $394,443,000 after buying an additional 42,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.5 %

UNH stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $502.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,930,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,943. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $468.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $482.30 and a 200 day moving average of $485.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.89.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

