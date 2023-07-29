Unison Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Unison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the quarter. DoubleVerify accounts for 0.9% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth about $63,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 1,111.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DV. TheStreet downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $28,492.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,789.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $348,101.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $28,492.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,789.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,955 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,068. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoubleVerify stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.51. The stock had a trading volume of 863,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,837. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.89.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

