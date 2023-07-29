Uniswap (UNI) Trading 5.2% Higher This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $6.33 or 0.00021581 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.66 billion and $88.90 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.73 or 0.00322722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013552 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000091 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003460 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.0571717 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 756 active market(s) with $60,919,053.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

