United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $381.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

UBSI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,013. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.01.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 49.48%.

In other news, Director Lacy I. Rice III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,261 shares in the company, valued at $978,871.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,950 shares of company stock valued at $322,581. 4.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in United Bankshares by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 41.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UBSI shares. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised United Bankshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

