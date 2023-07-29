United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $381.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.
United Bankshares Stock Performance
UBSI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,013. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.01.
United Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 49.48%.
Insider Buying and Selling at United Bankshares
Institutional Trading of United Bankshares
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in United Bankshares by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 41.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UBSI shares. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised United Bankshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
United Bankshares Company Profile
United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.
