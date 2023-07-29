United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Short Interest Update

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 176,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on UFCS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on United Fire Group from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Fire Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Transactions at United Fire Group
In other news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
United Fire Group Stock Performance
UFCS stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.94. 57,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.25 million, a PE ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 0.20. United Fire Group has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05.
United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.60 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that United Fire Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
United Fire Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -125.49%.
United Fire Group Company Profile
United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Fire Group
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.