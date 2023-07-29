United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Short Interest Update

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 176,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UFCS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on United Fire Group from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Fire Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at United Fire Group

In other news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Fire Group Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in United Fire Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

UFCS stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.94. 57,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.25 million, a PE ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 0.20. United Fire Group has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.60 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that United Fire Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -125.49%.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

