UNIUM Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last seven days, UNIUM has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One UNIUM token can now be purchased for approximately $18.82 or 0.00064162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $574.87 million and approximately $15,015.31 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC.

UNIUM Token Profile

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official website is klaytn.unium.finance. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 19.39930428 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $15,409.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

