Unizen (ZCX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $35.85 Million

Unizen (ZCX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, Unizen has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for about $0.0608 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unizen has a total market capitalization of $35.85 million and $998,372.63 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Unizen Profile

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

