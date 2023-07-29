Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL) Insider Andrew Hurst Acquires 833,333 Shares

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Hurst bought 833,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £8,333.33 ($10,685.13).
Upland Resources Price Performance
Upland Resources Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.05 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of £11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.54.
About Upland Resources
