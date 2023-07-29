Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL) Insider Andrew Hurst Acquires 833,333 Shares

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Hurst bought 833,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £8,333.33 ($10,685.13).

Upland Resources Price Performance

Upland Resources Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.05 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of £11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.54.

About Upland Resources

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

