Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.11

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.11 and last traded at $35.10, with a volume of 1020761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URBN. Citigroup increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $500,964.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $336,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,104 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $39,144,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 165.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,740,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,423 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,043,000 after purchasing an additional 858,886 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 930,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after buying an additional 526,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

