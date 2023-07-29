US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,600 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the June 30th total of 263,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF by 122.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF in the first quarter worth about $100,000.
UTWO stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.72.
The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.
