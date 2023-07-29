USD Coin Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One USD Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion and $1.56 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About USD Coin

USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 26,549,040,216 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “USDC is a stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency that is designed to maintain a stable value relative to a specific asset, in this case, the US dollar. It is managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, and overseen by Grant Thornton. USDC is fully collateralized, meaning that it is backed by dollar-denominated assets, which in this case are short-term US Treasury securities. USDC allows investors to buy it using fiat currency, and token holders can redeem their USDC tokens for dollars. It is widely used in the cryptocurrency market and has a number of use cases, including hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments for products and services, and financial services such as lending and borrowing. USDC is available on several blockchains and is widely used in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

