Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $67.36

Shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $67.36 and traded as low as $66.71. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $67.04, with a volume of 13,215,151 shares traded.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLU. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,817,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $974,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,200 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 82,852.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,394,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387,880 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,460,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,915,000 after acquiring an additional 82,454 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,326,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,706,000 after acquiring an additional 388,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 50,649.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,204,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,941,000 after buying an additional 3,198,515 shares during the period.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.