Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Trading Down 0.7%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $23.90. Approximately 4,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 33,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62.

Valley National Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.5584 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. This is a positive change from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

