Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.45-16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.65. The company issued revenue guidance of +0-2% (Implying $4345.25- $4432.2 million), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $262.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $254.92 and a 52-week high of $353.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $160,857.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,457. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,237,000 after buying an additional 42,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,967 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,195,000 after purchasing an additional 106,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 413,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Featured Articles

