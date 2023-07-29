Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VE) Trading Down 0.5%

Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$32.19 and last traded at C$32.19. Approximately 1,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.87.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.