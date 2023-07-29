Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.86. 683,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,862. The stock has a market cap of $95.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

