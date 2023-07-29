Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,758 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,094,000 after acquiring an additional 930,095 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,400,000 after purchasing an additional 474,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $72,280,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $452.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $462.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.64.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

