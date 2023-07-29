Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Down 30.9% in July

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,900 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the June 30th total of 561,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $76.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $77.06.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.651 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

