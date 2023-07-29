Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Position Lifted by Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,324,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,985,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,794,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,512,000 after buying an additional 93,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after buying an additional 85,184 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,332. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $215.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

