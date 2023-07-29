Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.1% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,906. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
