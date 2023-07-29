Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Cable Hill Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crane Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 197,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,651 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 112,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,578,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $207.08. 433,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,063. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.