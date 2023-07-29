Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Update

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 52,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venus Concept

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Venus Concept by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Venus Concept by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,530 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Venus Concept by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Venus Concept Price Performance

NASDAQ:VERO opened at $1.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept ( NASDAQ:VERO ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 426.69% and a negative net margin of 47.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

