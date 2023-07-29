Veolia Environnement (EPA:VIE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.14

Shares of Veolia Environnement SA (EPA:VIE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €28.14 ($31.27) and traded as high as €29.74 ($33.04). Veolia Environnement shares last traded at €29.74 ($33.04), with a volume of 960,112 shares changing hands.

Veolia Environnement Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.16.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

