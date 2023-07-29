Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. reduced its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes comprises 0.2% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. owned 0.12% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOL shares. HSBC downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $5.65 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Down 1.0 %

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.51 million, a P/E ratio of -66.99, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $947.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

