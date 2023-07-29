Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,719 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,659 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 122,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 15,875 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 30,620,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,083,232. The company has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

