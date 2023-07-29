Vext Science (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Trading Up 8.4%

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 7,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 56,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Vext Science Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20.

Vext Science Company Profile

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

