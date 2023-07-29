VIBE (VIBE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $0.59

VIBE (VIBE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. VIBE has a market capitalization of $314,485.70 and approximately $0.59 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VIBE Profile

VIBE was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform’s marketplaces.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

